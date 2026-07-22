Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.12.

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Several research firms recently commented on RMV. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 520 to GBX 455 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 481 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 489 to GBX 404 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 6,016 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 per share, with a total value of £24,846.08. Also, insider Lorna Tilbian bought 3,600 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 403 per share, with a total value of £14,508. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 431.30 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 391.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 827. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 447.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

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