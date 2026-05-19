RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,220 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $90,176.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,697.92. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40.

On Monday, February 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,744 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $381,412.00.

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RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $644.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.010 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RingCentral

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 59.7% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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