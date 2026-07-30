Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns "Hold" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 to GBX 8,600 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 6,100 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,280 to GBX 8,250 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital Group lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 to GBX 6,900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 7,707.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 267.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,199.50. 16,790,910 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,439,879. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 7,317.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,344.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,325. The company has a market cap of £117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,640, for a total value of £265.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Rio Tinto Group News

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Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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