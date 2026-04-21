Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £438.66 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,311, for a total value of £438.66.

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Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 105 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,290. The stock had a trading volume of 994,510,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,008.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,196.88. The stock has a market cap of £118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,110 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,575.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 6,400 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 6,190.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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