Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($1.98), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.62 billion.

Get Rio Tinto alerts: Sign Up

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Rio Tinto stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. 2,534,154 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,064. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 342.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 839 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rio Tinto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rio Tinto wasn't on the list.

While Rio Tinto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here