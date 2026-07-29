Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($1.98), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.62 billion.
Rio Tinto Price Performance
Rio Tinto stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. 2,534,154 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,064. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $112.58.
Key Headlines Impacting Rio Tinto
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto reported a 47% increase in first-half profit, helped by stronger commodity prices and higher production. Underlying EBITDA rose 28%, while free cash flow increased 75%, signaling improved operating performance and financial flexibility. Rio Tinto's First-Half Profit Rises 47%, Raises Interim Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: The company raised its interim dividend by 43% to US$2.11 per share, supported by stronger cash generation. The higher payout enhances RIO’s appeal to income-focused investors. Rio Tinto shares surge as copper growth drives profit and dividend beat
- Positive Sentiment: Copper earnings are increasingly narrowing the gap with iron ore, while management cited “extraordinary” metals demand from AI data centers. Copper, aluminum and lithium now account for more than half of the company’s production mix, improving diversification and exposure to energy-transition demand. Rio Tinto chief hails AI data centres for extraordinary demand for metals
- Positive Sentiment: Production increased 3% on a copper-equivalent basis, suggesting recent growth investment is beginning to deliver results. Rio Tinto: Step-change in performance delivering higher shareholder returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are comparing Rio Tinto’s lithium expansion strategy with Albemarle’s, highlighting long-term EV and energy-storage growth but also continued execution and commodity-price risks. ALB vs. RIO: Which Lithium Producer Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?
- Negative Sentiment: Management continues to address safety and operational issues. Separately, reported quarterly results showed earnings and revenue below consensus estimates, although those figures appear inconsistent with the stronger first-half company-reported headlines. Rio Tinto earnings report
- Negative Sentiment: Rio Tinto reportedly does not plan to make additional U.S. investment solely to obtain tariff discounts, limiting a potential near-term policy-related catalyst for its aluminum business. Aluminum Giant Rio Tinto Not Planning to Invest in U.S. For Tariff Discount
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 342.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 839 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rio Tinto
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Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
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