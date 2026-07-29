Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to "Buy" at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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Rio Tinto Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 2,417,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,249. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rio Tinto will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the mining company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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