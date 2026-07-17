Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

Rio Tinto News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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