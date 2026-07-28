Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 78,800 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $402,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,209,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,182,537.90. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Erez Shachar sold 27,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $145,452.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $427,756.63.

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

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Riskified Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 333,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Riskified by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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