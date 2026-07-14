Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 82,103 Shares

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 82,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $427,756.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,390,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,889.90. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Erez Shachar sold 24,328 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $126,992.16.

On Thursday, July 9th, Erez Shachar sold 64,800 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $338,256.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Erez Shachar sold 64,349 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $333,327.82.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Erez Shachar sold 148,221 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $781,124.67.

On Monday, July 6th, Erez Shachar sold 154,436 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $806,155.92.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Erez Shachar sold 265,549 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $1,348,988.92.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Erez Shachar sold 435,900 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $2,188,218.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Erez Shachar sold 281,501 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,413,135.02.

On Monday, June 29th, Erez Shachar sold 220,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $1,114,030.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $1,787,120.00.

Get Riskified alerts: Sign Up

Riskified Trading Down 0.8%

Riskified stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 385,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the second quarter worth $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Riskified, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Riskified wasn't on the list.

While Riskified currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here