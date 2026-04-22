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RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
RIT Capital Partners logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RIT Capital Partners shares slipped below its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 2,173.23), trading as low as GBX 2,165 and last at GBX 2,205 on volume of 448,235 — a potential bearish technical signal.
  • The trust trades with a market cap of £3.01 billion and a low PE of 6.74, while reporting quarterly EPS of GBX 1.50 and strong profitability metrics (net margin 277.36%, ROE 11.79%).
  • On the balance sheet it shows adequate short‑term liquidity (current ratio 2.21, quick ratio 1.06) but relatively high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 7.53), which investors should consider.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,173.23 and traded as low as GBX 2,165. RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,205, with a volume of 448,235 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,161.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,173.23.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 277.36%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling). It employs a top-down approach to make its investments. The firm makes its investments in companies operating across diversified sectors. RIT Capital Partners plc was founded on August 1, 1988 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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