Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.5714.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.9%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,790 shares of company stock worth $1,832,466 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $220,323,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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