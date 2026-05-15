Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.79. 41,712,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 29,280,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 148,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,276 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,542 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 37.0% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 683,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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