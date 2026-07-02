Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 8.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 77,828,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 30,441,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

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More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported Q2 production of 12,613 vehicles and deliveries of 12,194, both ahead of expectations, and raised its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000-70,000 vehicles from a lower prior range. Rivian Releases Q2 2026 Production and Delivery Figures, Raises Full Year Delivery Outlook and Sets Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Rivian reported Q2 production of 12,613 vehicles and deliveries of 12,194, both ahead of expectations, and raised its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000-70,000 vehicles from a lower prior range. Positive Sentiment: The company’s raised outlook was supported by strong demand for its R1 SUVs and electric delivery vans, plus early enthusiasm around the new R2 model, which investors see as a key growth driver. Reuters article

The company’s raised outlook was supported by strong demand for its R1 SUVs and electric delivery vans, plus early enthusiasm around the new R2 model, which investors see as a key growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from signs that Rivian beat its own quarterly guidance by a wide margin, reinforcing hopes that production and sales trends are improving heading into the second half of the year. Rivian Q2 2026 deliveries beat guidance, full-year outlook raised

Shares also benefited from signs that Rivian beat its own quarterly guidance by a wide margin, reinforcing hopes that production and sales trends are improving heading into the second half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian has also attracted unusual options activity, with elevated call buying suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside, though this is more of a sentiment signal than a direct fundamental catalyst.

Rivian has also attracted unusual options activity, with elevated call buying suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside, though this is more of a sentiment signal than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s recent move has been helped by broader interest in EV names and higher gasoline prices, which may improve consumer interest in electric vehicles. Barrons article

The stock’s recent move has been helped by broader interest in EV names and higher gasoline prices, which may improve consumer interest in electric vehicles. Negative Sentiment: One recent analyst note kept a cautious tone, with Mizuho Securities reportedly assigning a sell rating, which may temper enthusiasm if execution disappoints.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,652. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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