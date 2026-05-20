Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 6.4% - Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 42,821,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 29,560,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

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Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,188,401.46. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,399 shares of company stock worth $1,443,578. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 29.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 64,534 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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