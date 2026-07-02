Rivian Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 199,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 126,752 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian said it produced 12,613 vehicles and delivered 12,194 in Q2, beating both its own guidance and Wall Street expectations, which points to stronger-than-expected execution. Business Wire release

Rivian said it produced 12,613 vehicles and delivered 12,194 in Q2, beating both its own guidance and Wall Street expectations, which points to stronger-than-expected execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, suggesting management sees sustained demand for its electric delivery vans, R1 SUVs and pickups, plus an early boost from the new R2. Reuters article

The company raised its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, suggesting management sees sustained demand for its electric delivery vans, R1 SUVs and pickups, plus an early boost from the new R2. Positive Sentiment: Some reports also noted that higher gas prices may be improving EV demand, which could support Rivian’s near-term sales momentum. Barron’s article

Some reports also noted that higher gas prices may be improving EV demand, which could support Rivian’s near-term sales momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s shares also benefited from broader visibility after being added to multiple Russell growth indexes, which can increase ownership by index funds, though this is more of a structural tailwind than a direct operating catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Rivian’s shares also benefited from broader visibility after being added to multiple Russell growth indexes, which can increase ownership by index funds, though this is more of a structural tailwind than a direct operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A Mizuho downgrade to Sell is a reminder that not all analysts are convinced the stock’s rally is sustainable, especially given Rivian’s ongoing profitability challenges. Mizuho downgrade report

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 47,766,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,182,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 941,304 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $269,395,000 after buying an additional 2,161,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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