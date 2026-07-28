Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.95.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Rivian Automotive's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,115,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 941,304 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian to Overweight from Neutral and raised its price target to $20 from $18, implying roughly 26% upside from the prior close. Analyst Alexander Potter cited improving demand, a potentially smoother-than-expected R2 launch, and Rivian’s stronger balance sheet. Why Is Rivian Stock Soaring Today

and raised its price target to $20 from $18, implying roughly 26% upside from the prior close. Analyst Alexander Potter cited improving demand, a potentially smoother-than-expected R2 launch, and Rivian’s stronger balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Rivian raised its delivery guidance, signaling confidence in vehicle demand and execution. Investors will look for confirmation of that outlook in the upcoming quarterly results. Why Did Rivian Raise Its Delivery Guidance

Rivian raised its delivery guidance, signaling confidence in vehicle demand and execution. Investors will look for confirmation of that outlook in the upcoming quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are anticipating evidence of sales traction for Rivian’s new SUV lineup, which could improve the company’s growth outlook and strengthen the case for the R2 product strategy. Rivian’s Next Earnings Report Could Send the Stock Soaring

Analysts and investors are anticipating evidence of sales traction for Rivian’s new SUV lineup, which could improve the company’s growth outlook and strengthen the case for the R2 product strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results will likely hinge on higher deliveries and lower costs. However, spending on the R2 launch and manufacturing expansion may continue to pressure operating margins, keeping execution and cash burn central investor concerns. Rivian Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Second-quarter results will likely hinge on higher deliveries and lower costs. However, spending on the R2 launch and manufacturing expansion may continue to pressure operating margins, keeping execution and cash burn central investor concerns. Positive Sentiment: Rivian is seeking reimbursement of certain tariffs, plus interest. Any recovery could provide a financial benefit, although the timing and outcome remain uncertain. Rivian Wants Tariff Money Back

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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