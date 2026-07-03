RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get RLI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $105,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,644.96. This trade represents a 1.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,480. This trade represents a 1.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $858,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in RLI by 28.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 374,447 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RLI by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,656 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 76,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RLI by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 416,647 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. RLI has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The company had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here