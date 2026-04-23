RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.65 and last traded at $56.0820, with a volume of 137503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

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Key RLI News

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $423.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.47 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in RLI by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in RLI by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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