RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $61.91. RLI shares last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 40,141 shares traded.

Get RLI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.61.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 95.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $722,700,000 after buying an additional 4,388,400 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 117.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $419,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,616 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 106.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $220,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $84,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at $74,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here