Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Short Interest Update

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,302,959 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the June 15th total of 644,155 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,272,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

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Roadzen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDZN opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Roadzen has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roadzen will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDZN. Zacks Research raised Roadzen to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Roadzen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDZN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roadzen by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Roadzen during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen NASDAQ: RDZN is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company's core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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