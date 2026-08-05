Roadzen (RDZN) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Roadzen to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect Roadzen to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Roadzen Trading Up 0.8%

RDZN stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Roadzen has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roadzen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Roadzen by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roadzen during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roadzen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roadzen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDZN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roadzen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roadzen to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roadzen in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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About Roadzen

Roadzen NASDAQ: RDZN is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company's core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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