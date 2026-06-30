Robert Bessler Sells 894,337 Shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $9,059,633.81. Following the sale, the director owned 539,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,467,799.19. This represents a 62.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Bessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Robert Bessler sold 575,034 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $4,611,772.68.

On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $641,250.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Robert Bessler sold 62,147 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $438,136.35.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Robert Bessler sold 7,752 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,264.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Bessler sold 5,101 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,758.01.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 3.9%

LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 3,824,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,169. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company's stock worth $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,728 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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