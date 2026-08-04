Robert Half Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Robert Half to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.7%.

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Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.79. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201,209 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,328 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,734 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Robert Half by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,902,279 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $160,306,000 after buying an additional 1,561,146 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,908,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,832,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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