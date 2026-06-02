Robert Perelman Sells 17,495 Shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) insider Robert Perelman sold 17,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $179,498.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,899.14. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robert Perelman sold 17,505 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $179,426.25.

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Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 573,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 58.90 and a current ratio of 58.90.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 13.82%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Ladder Capital's payout ratio is 209.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ladder Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LADR

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 25,719 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp NYSE: LADR is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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