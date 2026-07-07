Robert Schlossman Sells 122 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,600. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78.

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Zscaler Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.45, a PEG ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,450 shares of the company's stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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