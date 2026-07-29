Robert W. Baird Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $513.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $521.00 to $513.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore decreased their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.12.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $423.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted EPS was $4.83 versus the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Record performance in Ratings and Indices supported margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return plans provide support. S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. S&P Global buyback and outlook report

S&P Global expects more than $7 billion in 2026 share repurchases, which could enhance per-share results and signal confidence in long-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisitions expand growth opportunities. The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. S&P Global datacenterHawk acquisition

The planned purchases of datacenterHawk and a majority stake in Agusto & Company would broaden S&P Global’s data-center, infrastructure, power-market and African credit-ratings businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index report

The Case-Shiller index showed U.S. home prices rose 1.1% annually in May, although prices fell 4.2% in real terms. The report offers useful market data but is unlikely to materially affect SPGI valuation. Negative Sentiment: Guidance is the key pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $17.50–$17.75, below prevailing analyst expectations. The cautious outlook may overshadow the quarterly beat and help explain the stock’s decline. In addition, Erste Group cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here