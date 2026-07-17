Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.25.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Citizens Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Business Wire release

Citizens Financial Group posted stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS and revenue both beating Wall Street estimates and profit rising sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Reuters article

The company said higher net interest income and fee income drove results, and it raised its NIM outlook, which could support earnings momentum going forward. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts noted the quarter benefited from private bank growth and strong expense discipline, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. TipRanks article

Citigroup Financial Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from analysts was supportive, including a higher price target from Cantor Fitzgerald and an overweight rating, which may be adding to the stock’s upside momentum.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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