Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $670.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $549.65.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $402.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $378.50 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 95.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,105,544 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $970,635,000 after buying an additional 1,027,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $477,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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