Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.84.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

USB opened at $63.89 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Bancorp

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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