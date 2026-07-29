Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.85.

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View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Xylem

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Xylem reported adjusted EPS of $1.46, above the $1.34 consensus and up from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue was $2.34 billion, roughly in line with estimates and up about 1.5% year over year. Reuters article

Xylem reported adjusted EPS of $1.46, above the $1.34 consensus and up from $1.26 a year earlier. Revenue was $2.34 billion, roughly in line with estimates and up about 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year guidance: Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $9.2 billion. The increase was above the analyst consensus cited in the reports, improving expectations for future profitability. Zacks earnings article

Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $9.2 billion. The increase was above the analyst consensus cited in the reports, improving expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Margins and orders strengthened: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, pricing, and favorable mix. Orders surged 42% reported, or 41% organically, signaling strong demand momentum. Quiver Quantitative results article

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, pricing, and favorable mix. Orders surged 42% reported, or 41% organically, signaling strong demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is a growth catalyst: Xylem said data centers and broader AI infrastructure are increasing water-treatment and management spending across semiconductors, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. William Blair reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing water-infrastructure growth and data-center demand. TipRanks analyst article

Xylem said data centers and broader AI infrastructure are increasing water-treatment and management spending across semiconductors, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. William Blair reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing water-infrastructure growth and data-center demand. Neutral Sentiment: At a reported P/E of approximately 31, XYL is valued at a premium, making sustained earnings growth and execution important for further gains. Analyst price targets remain generally above the current share price, but institutional ownership changes were mixed.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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