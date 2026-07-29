Robert W. Baird Raises Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target to $124.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FELE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

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Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.92 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.Franklin Electric's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,430.60. The trade was a 53.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,835 shares of company stock worth $2,004,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Franklin Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Q2 revenue increased 6% year over year to $622.9 million, surpassing the $605.9 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 18% to $1.55, ahead of the $1.44 estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS increased 11% to $1.46. Franklin Electric Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q2 revenue increased 6% year over year to $622.9 million, surpassing the $605.9 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 18% to $1.55, ahead of the $1.44 estimate, while GAAP diluted EPS increased 11% to $1.46. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad across the business. Water Systems sales increased 5%, Energy Systems sales rose 3%, and Distribution sales climbed 11%. Consolidated operating income grew 6% to $93.6 million, maintaining a 15% operating margin. Franklin Electric Reports Second-Quarter Sales Growth

Water Systems sales increased 5%, Energy Systems sales rose 3%, and Distribution sales climbed 11%. Consolidated operating income grew 6% to $93.6 million, maintaining a 15% operating margin. Positive Sentiment: Franklin Electric raised its 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenue of $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70. The EPS range brackets the $4.58 analyst consensus, while the higher sales outlook signals confidence in continued demand and recent acquisitions. Franklin Electric Raises 2026 Outlook

The company now expects revenue of $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.50 to $4.70. The EPS range brackets the $4.58 analyst consensus, while the higher sales outlook signals confidence in continued demand and recent acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 6, supporting the income component of the investment case. Franklin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend

, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 6, supporting the income component of the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Management cited demand for mining dewatering, pressure-boosting, and water-treatment products, but noted that sourced-material and logistics inflation could pressure margins.

Management cited demand for mining dewatering, pressure-boosting, and water-treatment products, but noted that sourced-material and logistics inflation could pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Energy Systems reported a $4.5 million legal-settlement expense, causing GAAP operating income to decline despite an 11% increase in adjusted operating income. The one-time charge and related legal risk could temper the otherwise favorable earnings reaction.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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