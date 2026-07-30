Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Walters (LON:RWA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.80) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Robert Walters had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Here are the key takeaways from Robert Walters' conference call:

First-half performance was in line with expectations , with net fees of £135 million, down 3% year over year in constant currency, and a loss before tax of £6.8 million.

, with net fees of £135 million, down 3% year over year in constant currency, and a loss before tax of £6.8 million. Management expects the full-year financial result to be toward the upper end of current market expectations , while forecasting 2026 group net fees to remain slightly below 2025 and net cash to be broadly stable.

, while forecasting 2026 group net fees to remain slightly below 2025 and net cash to be broadly stable. Cost reduction continued, with the annualized cost base reduced by £83 million since 2023; further savings are expected to bring the underlying monthly cost base to approximately £22 million exiting 2026 .

. Specialist recruitment showed improving execution, with roughly half of the portfolio in growth, U.K. permanent placement volumes up 18%, and Japan’s permanent placement productivity rising 12% year over year.

The board will not declare an interim dividend as the group continues to prioritize balance-sheet strength and cash optimization; management also noted that Japan remains increasingly competitive and Northern European markets remain difficult.

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Robert Walters Stock Performance

Robert Walters stock traded down GBX 1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 119. 131,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,181. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 76 and a 12-month high of GBX 162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 92.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass purchased 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.88. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 30,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, with a total value of £28,200. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

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