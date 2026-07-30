Robinhood Markets' (HOOD) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.13.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 27,727 shares of the company's stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion , up 32% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to $0.62 , exceeding the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong market volatility and increased trading activity helped lift profitability. Robinhood quarterly profit rises on strong trading activity

Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 32% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to , exceeding the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong market volatility and increased trading activity helped lift profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum extended beyond trading: net deposits reached a record $22 billion , Robinhood Gold subscribers climbed to 4.8 million, and 13 business lines now generate at least $100 million in annualized revenue. These metrics support greater diversification and operating leverage. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating momentum extended beyond trading: net deposits reached a record , Robinhood Gold subscribers climbed to 4.8 million, and 13 business lines now generate at least $100 million in annualized revenue. These metrics support greater diversification and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company’s prediction-market business is reportedly surging, providing a potential new source of transaction revenue as Robinhood expands beyond its traditional brokerage model. Robinhood CFO details surging prediction market business

The company’s prediction-market business is reportedly surging, providing a potential new source of transaction revenue as Robinhood expands beyond its traditional brokerage model. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev called the Trump administration crypto-friendly but said durable regulatory clarity is needed. The proposed Clarity Act could support long-term crypto expansion, but legislation and implementation remain uncertain. Robinhood CEO discusses crypto regulation

CEO Vlad Tenev called the Trump administration crypto-friendly but said durable regulatory clarity is needed. The proposed Clarity Act could support long-term crypto expansion, but legislation and implementation remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, one analysis argued that slowing revenue growth and a projected 2028 P/E of roughly 31 leave HOOD too expensive. With a beta of 2.33, the stock remains particularly sensitive to changing growth expectations. Robinhood Still Not a Buy

Despite the earnings beat, one analysis argued that slowing revenue growth and a projected 2028 P/E of roughly 31 leave HOOD too expensive. With a beta of 2.33, the stock remains particularly sensitive to changing growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold about $4.7 million of HOOD shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned nature limits the signal, but the transaction may still weigh on investor sentiment.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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