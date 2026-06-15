Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Shiv Verma Sells 3,984 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shiv Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $4.93 on Monday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,455,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,029,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,994,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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