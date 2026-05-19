Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Shiv Verma Sells 5,436 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shiv Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96.

On Monday, March 16th, Shiv Verma sold 5,438 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $407,850.00.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,391,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,729,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues to get some support from analysts and recent commentary that says its core business trends remain solid, with stronger equities, options, and subscription momentum helping offset crypto weakness.

Robinhood continues to get some support from analysts and recent commentary that says its core business trends remain solid, with stronger equities, options, and subscription momentum helping offset crypto weakness. Positive Sentiment: One bullish note argued that crypto headwinds may already be priced in and that April operating data pointed to record platform assets and healthy deposit growth, raising hopes for a revenue beat next quarter.

One bullish note argued that crypto headwinds may already be priced in and that April operating data pointed to record platform assets and healthy deposit growth, raising hopes for a revenue beat next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump’s disclosed trades in crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, kept the company in the spotlight and reinforced investor focus on its exposure to digital-asset trading.

President Trump’s disclosed trades in crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, kept the company in the spotlight and reinforced investor focus on its exposure to digital-asset trading. Neutral Sentiment: Broader interest in tokenized assets and DeFi also highlights Robinhood’s relevance in crypto-adjacent investing, but the article did not provide a direct business catalyst for HOOD.

Broader interest in tokenized assets and DeFi also highlights Robinhood’s relevance in crypto-adjacent investing, but the article did not provide a direct business catalyst for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quantitative said Robinhood’s April crypto trading volumes fell materially month over month, fueling concerns that weaker crypto markets could soften transaction-based revenue in the near term. Robinhood (HOOD) slips 4% as investors weigh softer crypto volumes and recent insider sales

Quiver Quantitative said Robinhood’s April crypto trading volumes fell materially month over month, fueling concerns that weaker crypto markets could soften transaction-based revenue in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales across executives, including CEO Vladimir Tenev and other top leaders, have become a recurring overhang and may be weighing on short-term investor confidence.

Recent insider sales across executives, including CEO Vladimir Tenev and other top leaders, have become a recurring overhang and may be weighing on short-term investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article argued that Robinhood’s customer activity is still weak, suggesting the market may be getting ahead of fundamentals. Robinhood's Customers Are Staying Away, You Should Too

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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