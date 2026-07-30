Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Market Outperform Rating at Citizens Jmp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 11,827,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,145,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 49,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $4,680,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares valued at $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 478,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,604 shares of the company's stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up 32.5% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to $0.62. Both figures exceeded consensus expectations of $1.29 billion in revenue and $0.44 EPS. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion, up 32.5% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to $0.62. Both figures exceeded consensus expectations of $1.29 billion in revenue and $0.44 EPS. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets became Robinhood’s second-largest trading business, generating $156 million in event-contract revenue and overtaking crypto revenue. The diversification supports management’s strategy of expanding beyond traditional brokerage services. Robinhood Beats Estimates as Prediction Markets Overtake Crypto

Prediction markets became Robinhood’s second-largest trading business, generating $156 million in event-contract revenue and overtaking crypto revenue. The diversification supports management’s strategy of expanding beyond traditional brokerage services. Positive Sentiment: Record net deposits of $22 billion and 4.8 million Robinhood Gold subscribers indicate continued customer engagement. CEO Vlad Tenev also said a $1 trillion market-capitalization goal is achievable over time. Robinhood CEO Discusses $1 Trillion Market Cap Goal

Record net deposits of $22 billion and 4.8 million Robinhood Gold subscribers indicate continued customer engagement. CEO Vlad Tenev also said a $1 trillion market-capitalization goal is achievable over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain broadly constructive but mixed. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $125 target, while Needham lowered its target to $120; the differing outlooks reflect optimism about long-term expansion but uncertainty regarding near-term growth.

Analyst opinions remain broadly constructive but mixed. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $125 target, while Needham lowered its target to $120; the differing outlooks reflect optimism about long-term expansion but uncertainty regarding near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $105 from $122, citing a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July. This raises concerns that the strong quarter may not be fully representative of future growth. Analysts Remain Cautious on Robinhood

Barclays cut its price target to $105 from $122, citing a meaningful slowdown in new accounts during July. This raises concerns that the strong quarter may not be fully representative of future growth. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue fell 38% to $100 million, highlighting the risk that weaker digital-asset activity could offset growth in prediction markets and other newer businesses.

Crypto revenue fell 38% to $100 million, highlighting the risk that weaker digital-asset activity could offset growth in prediction markets and other newer businesses. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still view HOOD as expensive despite the earnings beat, while the stock’s high beta of 2.33 leaves it particularly sensitive to market volatility and changing expectations.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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