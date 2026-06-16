Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $94.57 and last traded at $96.71. 31,221,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 30,011,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

Specifically, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,923,184.68. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $5,189,397.74. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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