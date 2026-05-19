Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $74.15. 19,995,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 29,729,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

Specifically, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues to get some support from analysts and recent commentary that says its core business trends remain solid, with stronger equities, options, and subscription momentum helping offset crypto weakness.

Robinhood continues to get some support from analysts and recent commentary that says its core business trends remain solid, with stronger equities, options, and subscription momentum helping offset crypto weakness. Positive Sentiment: One bullish note argued that crypto headwinds may already be priced in and that April operating data pointed to record platform assets and healthy deposit growth, raising hopes for a revenue beat next quarter.

One bullish note argued that crypto headwinds may already be priced in and that April operating data pointed to record platform assets and healthy deposit growth, raising hopes for a revenue beat next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump’s disclosed trades in crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, kept the company in the spotlight and reinforced investor focus on its exposure to digital-asset trading.

President Trump’s disclosed trades in crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, kept the company in the spotlight and reinforced investor focus on its exposure to digital-asset trading. Neutral Sentiment: Broader interest in tokenized assets and DeFi also highlights Robinhood’s relevance in crypto-adjacent investing, but the article did not provide a direct business catalyst for HOOD.

Broader interest in tokenized assets and DeFi also highlights Robinhood’s relevance in crypto-adjacent investing, but the article did not provide a direct business catalyst for HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quantitative said Robinhood’s April crypto trading volumes fell materially month over month, fueling concerns that weaker crypto markets could soften transaction-based revenue in the near term. Robinhood (HOOD) slips 4% as investors weigh softer crypto volumes and recent insider sales

Quiver Quantitative said Robinhood’s April crypto trading volumes fell materially month over month, fueling concerns that weaker crypto markets could soften transaction-based revenue in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales across executives, including CEO Vladimir Tenev and other top leaders, have become a recurring overhang and may be weighing on short-term investor confidence.

Recent insider sales across executives, including CEO Vladimir Tenev and other top leaders, have become a recurring overhang and may be weighing on short-term investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article argued that Robinhood’s customer activity is still weak, suggesting the market may be getting ahead of fundamentals. Robinhood's Customers Are Staying Away, You Should Too

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Financial Group LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 632,864 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 136,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here