Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOOD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.74.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $2,324,464.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 471,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares worth $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 225,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 103,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain’s DEX activity hit a record $563.9 million in daily volume, signaling strong user engagement and momentum around its on-chain finance push. Article: Robinhood Chain DEX Volume Hits Record High Amid Cash Cat Frenzy

Robinhood Chain’s DEX activity hit a record $563.9 million in daily volume, signaling strong user engagement and momentum around its on-chain finance push. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to highlight Robinhood’s broader growth story in crypto, tokenization, DeFi, and perpetual futures, which could support future revenue growth and keep investor sentiment constructive. Article: Did a New Perpetual Futures Deal Just Make Robinhood a Screaming Buy?

Coverage continues to highlight Robinhood’s broader growth story in crypto, tokenization, DeFi, and perpetual futures, which could support future revenue growth and keep investor sentiment constructive. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance initiated coverage with a buy rating, adding fresh analyst support for the stock’s growth narrative.

China Renaissance initiated coverage with a rating, adding fresh analyst support for the stock’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Robinhood’s business momentum may be outrunning current earnings estimates, suggesting potential upside if new products continue scaling. Article: Why Robinhood's Business Momentum May Be Outrunning Earnings Estimates

Recent commentary says Robinhood’s business momentum may be outrunning current earnings estimates, suggesting potential upside if new products continue scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Robinhood’s mainnet launch, AI-agent commentary, and Trump Accounts rollout is boosting visibility, but these are still longer-term narrative drivers rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Article: Robinhood mainnet launch signals broader bet on tokenized finance

Media coverage around Robinhood’s mainnet launch, AI-agent commentary, and Trump Accounts rollout is boosting visibility, but these are still longer-term narrative drivers rather than immediate earnings catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CEO Vladimir Tenev, Director Paula Loop, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder, and insider Daniel Martin Gallagher Jr. may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans and do not necessarily signal a fundamental problem.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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