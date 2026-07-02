Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 3.8% - Still a Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $112.73. 41,070,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 30,505,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.65.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,184 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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