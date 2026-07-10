Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.81 and last traded at $111.97. Approximately 25,715,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 30,180,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved, with Morgan Stanley raising its price target to $124 and Barclays lifting its target to $122, reinforcing expectations for continued upside as Robinhood’s growth story remains intact.

Analyst sentiment improved, with Morgan Stanley raising its price target to $124 and Barclays lifting its target to $122, reinforcing expectations for continued upside as Robinhood’s growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around Robinhood Chain has been a notable catalyst, as the new blockchain quickly climbed the ranks in DEX trading volume and helped spotlight Robinhood’s expansion beyond brokerage into crypto and tokenized assets.

Recent coverage around Robinhood Chain has been a notable catalyst, as the new blockchain quickly climbed the ranks in DEX trading volume and helped spotlight Robinhood’s expansion beyond brokerage into crypto and tokenized assets. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev said Robinhood wants to expand stock market participation broadly, and media attention around new products such as tokenization, perpetual futures, and global expansion supports the view that the company has multiple long-term growth drivers.

CEO Vlad Tenev said Robinhood wants to expand stock market participation broadly, and media attention around new products such as tokenization, perpetual futures, and global expansion supports the view that the company has multiple long-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports reiterated a “Moderate Buy” consensus, but these ratings mostly confirm existing expectations rather than delivering a fresh fundamental surprise.

Several reports reiterated a “Moderate Buy” consensus, but these ratings mostly confirm existing expectations rather than delivering a fresh fundamental surprise. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a headwind for sentiment, including recent sales by CEO Vladimir Tenev and other executives/directors; while the trades were tied to pre-arranged plans, they can still weigh on near-term investor confidence.

Insider selling has been a headwind for sentiment, including recent sales by CEO Vladimir Tenev and other executives/directors; while the trades were tied to pre-arranged plans, they can still weigh on near-term investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood’s latest earnings also remain in the background as a mixed reference point: revenue grew year over year, but the company missed both EPS and revenue estimates, which may limit enthusiasm despite the stronger growth narrative.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.7%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,511,935. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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