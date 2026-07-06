Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 4.3% - Here's What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.65 and last traded at $117.55. Approximately 25,408,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 30,466,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.73.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.3%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,551 shares of the company's stock worth $44,477,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 478,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 238.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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