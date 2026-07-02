Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.95, but opened at $54.40. Roblox shares last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 1,633,671 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $749,470.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,294,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,213,709.97. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 172,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 98.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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