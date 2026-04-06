Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.6650. 1,739,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,675,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Specifically, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the sale, the director owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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