& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 125,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $8,713,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,870,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,920,247.80. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $166,934.13.

On Wednesday, May 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,826,711.16.

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $2,926,261.36.

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $230,678.80.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 806,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company's stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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