& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 2,519 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $166,934.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,870,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,286,828.60. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $8,713,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,826,711.16.

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $2,926,261.36.

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $230,678.80.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of GSHD traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 806,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,352. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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