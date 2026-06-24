Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 10.2% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $85.41. Approximately 25,786,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,817,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

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Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab successfully completed the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission, launching its Electron rocket and deploying its Pioneer spacecraft in a record 16 hours and 42 minutes. The milestone highlights Rocket Lab’s rapid-response defense capabilities and strengthens its case as more than just a launch company. Article Title

Rocket Lab successfully completed the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission, launching its Electron rocket and deploying its Pioneer spacecraft in a record 16 hours and 42 minutes. The milestone highlights Rocket Lab’s rapid-response defense capabilities and strengthens its case as more than just a launch company. Positive Sentiment: The VICTUS HAZE mission underscores Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated model, with in-house spacecraft systems and on-orbit operations, which could support future defense and national security contracts. Article Title

The VICTUS HAZE mission underscores Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated model, with in-house spacecraft systems and on-orbit operations, which could support future defense and national security contracts. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab continues to get bullish analyst attention, with recent coverage and price targets still implying upside versus current levels. Article Title

Rocket Lab continues to get bullish analyst attention, with recent coverage and price targets still implying upside versus current levels. Negative Sentiment: The company’s announced $3 billion equity program is weighing on sentiment because investors are worried it could increase share count and dilute existing holders. Article Title

The company’s announced $3 billion equity program is weighing on sentiment because investors are worried it could increase share count and dilute existing holders. Negative Sentiment: RKLB is also being hit by broader space-sector rotation and profit-taking after the recent SpaceX IPO and related selloff in space stocks, which has pressured Rocket Lab alongside peers. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.76.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,365,830. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after buying an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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