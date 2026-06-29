Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 15.9% - Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) was up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.08 and last traded at $98.01. 41,761,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 25,019,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 15.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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