Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 10.4% - Here's What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.85 and last traded at $83.41. 25,846,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,033,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 10.4%

The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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