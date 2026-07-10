Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.06 and last traded at $81.04. 14,439,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,873,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Down 1.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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